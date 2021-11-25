Adam Woodyatt has been revealed as one of the late arrivals to I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2021 and the soap star is hoping to show that he is nothing like his EastEnders alter ego.

The actor, 53, has played Ian Beale for more than three decades on the long-running BBC soap.

He last appeared on screens last November and is currently taking extended leave from the show which he says has allowed him to jump over to ITV and finally take part in I’m A Celebrity.

He explained: “Why have I finally said yes? Because I am not in EastEnders! That is the honest answer.

“I am not in contract with the BBC so I can come and do it. Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it’s going to be great to show I am not.

“I’ve enjoyed my time so much. I am very much enjoying my life and doing things I want to do.”

And he’s more than up for getting stuck in with the trials, saying: “I really want to get to the cyclone because it looks like a lot of fun.

“I’ve no idea what I am going to be like with the eating trials. Do we get to request how we like to have our sheep’s anus cooked?! If we can, I will be asking for it to be well done!”

Regardless of if he is crowned King of the Castle, will we be seeing Ian Beale back on Albert Square at some point?

He’s in no hurry to go back, saying: “I will go with what happens. I might take the summer off and go and work at my mate’s restaurant when he does the pop up stalls at food festivals.

“I did it a couple of times this summer and I enjoyed it. But I am just now really looking forward to doing I’m A Celebrity. Programmes like this were a blessed relief during the lockdown last year and I can’t wait to go in.”

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has also been confirmed as a late arrival to this year’s I’m A Celebrity (ITV)

Adam will make his grand entrance alongside Coronation Street actor Simon Gregson during this evening’s show.

