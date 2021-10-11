I’m A Celebrity 2021: ‘Two-week quarantine for stars’ to be enforced ahead of new series start date
Show bosses are taking no risks ahead of the new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here with plans to impose a two-week quarantine period for all stars taking part.
The strict measures are to try and avoid a Strictly-style crisis where three professional dancers have reportedly refused to have the vaccine, causing upset and safety concerns among the stars and crew.
“All of the celebrities will have to quarantine alone for a fortnight. Once this ends they will enter the camp, which is basically then their bubble for the whole series,” a source said.
“Testing will be done regularly in camp and on the set to ensure all the cast and crew are safe.
“ITV thinks this is the best case scenario and will stop any headaches surrounding Covid, which has been a nightmare for the BBC with Strictly,” they added to The Sun.
I’m A Celebrity will return to screens later this year hosted by Ant and Dec.
Due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the show will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales for the second year in-a-row instead of the Australian jungle.