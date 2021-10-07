I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here 2021: Richard Madeley ‘signs up to show for £200k’
Veteran TV presenter Richard Madeley has reportedly signed up to join the line-up of this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.
The Good Morning Britain star, 65, has made no secret of being approached by the show in the past with his son-in-law James Haskell taking part in 2019.
Judy Finnigan’s husband is said to have now finally caved and been offered “£200k” to appear on the ITV show, according to The Sun.
A source told the publication: “Richard’s been asked year after year but the timing has never been right. But now, finally, he’s said ‘Yes’.
“He’s a favourite with ITV execs. He’s brilliant off and on screen so it seemed as good a time as any to throw caution to the wind and eat animal bits.
“He’s a fantastic coup and a nailed-on fan favourite. Once you wind him up, off he goes - he will make for castle gold.”
ITV have yet to confirm any names taking part in the 2021 line-up.
In response to reports of Richard’s signing, the broadcaster refused to be drawn.
They instead issued a statement saying: “Any names suggested for the new series of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”
Due to the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the show will be filmed at a castle in Wales for the second year running instead of the Australian jungle.
Other celebrity names that have been banded about for this year’s series include Piers Morgan, Cheryl Hole, Louise Minchin and Jake Wood.