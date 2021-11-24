I’m A Celebrity’s Naughty Boy is the contestant everybody is talking about after he threatened to quit the ITV show, but who is he?

While you might not recognise his face, you will definitely have heard some of the 36-year-old music producer’s songs as he has worked with some of the biggest stars on the planet including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran.

He was born Shahid Khan in Watford to parents who came from Pakistan - a heritage he is fiercley proud of.

Making music had always been a passion and in 2007 he got the lucky break he needed when he appeared on TV game show Deal Or No Deal and scooped £44,000.

Speaking to show host Noel Edmonds he told how he had “always had a natural ability to make melodies since I was a kid, but I never really utilised it.”

Noel replied: “You want to help people with your music?”

To which he said: “It could be a long way away, but I’m allowed to dream.”

It is believed that he spent the money on recording equipment and a recording studio which he initially built in his parents’ garden shed before upgrading to a studio in West London.

Speaking about the win to The Argus, he said: “The money gave me two and a half years of not working. It bought me time. To be honest, money can only give you time unless you want to put it in an investment.

“I wanted to invest in myself to become a musician. I wanted to understand how to make music on a computer.”

A record deal soon followed and he released debut album Hotel Cabana in 2013 which peaked in the UK chart at number two.

He has also won a MOBO Award for his chart-topping song La La La featuring Sam Smith.