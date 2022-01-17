How to hold a baby shower Kylie Jenner-style
Despite previous reports that Kylie Jenner’s baby shower was “low-key”, photos shared online by the make-up mogul suggest otherwise.
Uploading nine photos to Instagram, it appeared quite the lavish affair with giant wooden giraffe sculptures, elaborate floral displays and intricate details such as each guest receiving a blanket personalised with their name on.
Kylie, 24, who is currently pregnant with her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30, looked a vision in a simple white long-sleeve body-con dress, which showed off her growing baby bump to full effect.
Not many guests were featured in the post, but one cute snap showed Jenner posing with her mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell.
Attendees were invited to have a go at needlepoint, which gave a clue about the identity of another, with one reading “Kenny” - the nickname of sister Kendall Jenner.
One of the blankets also read “Wanda” - the name of Scott’s mother.
And although men typically don’t attend baby showers, a shot showing off a carefully laid wooden table featuring giraffe place settings read “Travis” and the one next to it said “Bizzy”, which is the name of his music manager.
Kylie also showed off her designer gift haul which includeed several bags from Tiffany’s and a Dior stroller which retails for $5k.
For those wanting to know the gender of Kylie’s baby, the decor wasn’t giving much away, sticking for the most part to white, gold and other gender-neutral tones. Kris was however wearing a ROSE gold jacket so a hint of pink... yeah, we’re reaching.
