Is Kanye West heading east to conquer Russia and meet Putin?
Confusion reigns, not for the first time, in the life of Kanye West as stories abound about his intention to conquer Russia.
And not even those closest to him can’t agree on whether he’s planning on pursuing music and business ventures there.
Yesterday Billboard reported that his strategic advisor, Ameer Sudan, had told them that the rapper - who recently legally changed his name to Ye - is planning a trip to Moscow to host one of his Sunday Services and even to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sudan claimed that he is helping to arrange the trip and described Russia as a future “second home” for the Stronger hit-maker, 44, as he looks to grow his business ventures in the country with the billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov and his son Emin Agalarov, who is also a popular musician in the country.
However, a PR representative for West doesn’t appear to have received the memo about the plan.
Pierre Rougier shot down the story, telling Rolling Stone in an email: “Entirely fabricated. Work of fiction or wishful thinking from these Russian people.”
West meanwhile seems pre-occupied with wining and dining his new girlfriend, actress Julia Fox who, awkwardly, admits to being a huge fan of West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
He was recently spotted having his beard shaved while eating out with the Uncut Gems actress, 31, in West Hollywood.
