It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander dreams of playing ‘a sexy gay witch’
It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander has opened up about whether he has more plans to act and what his dream role would be.
Speaking backstage at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball at the London O2 Arena over the weekend, the Years & Years singer, 31, explained: “I don’t have any plans yet. It’s A Sin was obviously like, one of the most incredible experiences of my life, so I would love to do some more acting, but I feel like it’s gonna be so hard to beat It’s A Sin.”
Drawn on what his dream role would be, the King hit-maker told Bang Showbiz: “I’d love to play a sexy gay witch.
“Have you ever seen Xena: Warrior Princess? Kind of like maybe that vibe, but gay, and I could have magic powers, or like, beat people up, like I’m saving the world-type way and a hero.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox