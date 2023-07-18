Jack Grealish's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, has been showcasing her holiday wardrobe on Instagram while vacationing in the South of France. Her posts, including one featuring a £1,400 strapless Prada dress made from recycled plastic, have garnered over 27k likes. While Attwood is holidaying in France, Grealish is in Ibiza, recently sharing snaps from a training session in Dubai. The couple, who've been together since school, also share a dog.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy balances fame with familial grounding, thanks to his wife Yvonne McGuinness. They first met in 1996, and have two sons together. Choosing family over fame, Murphy prefers a low-key life over Hollywood, prioritising staying close to his Irish roots. Absorbed in major films like Inception and Batman, he ensures he doesn't live in the film industry bubble, taking six-month breaks each year. McGuinness, besides being a protective mother, holds a master's degree from the Royal College of Art in London. Murphy's latest film, Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, releases on 21 July 2023.

Sue Cleaver stunned viewers with her new look on ITV's This Morning. The Coronation Street actress, who has been away from the soap opera to participate in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, spoke about her upcoming return to the show. Fans praised her transformation on social media, expressing excitement for her character, Eileen Grimshaw's, return. Cleaver also spoke of her experience on I'm A Celebrity, sharing how it gave her confidence and eagerness to embrace more adventures.

Bruce Springsteen, aged 73, found enduring love with wife and bandmate Patti Scalfia, 69, through their shared origins in New Jersey, mutual Italian and Irish roots, and mutual love for music. The couple met in 1980 and have enjoyed a successful relationship both personally and professionally since marrying in 1991. Despite initial challenges, including a failed previous marriage, Springsteen credits the couple's compelling connection for their lasting success on and off the stage. The couple and their band, The E Street Band, will perform at Villa Park on 16 June.

Liverpool-based designer Lucy Bramley, 30, founded inclusive fashion brand Ruched & Ready to empower women and teenagers to embrace their natural curves. Launched from an online platform in 2019, the brand focuses on 'going out' attire for sizes eight to 20, with designs created specifically for curvy bodies. Bramley plans to extend the size range to include sizes six, 22, and 24. A 'Basics' range will launch in September 2023. Despite her success, Bramley's primary motivation remains empowering women through fashion, a mission inspired by her own experiences growing up.

Glaswegian comedian Billy Connolly, 80, has discussed his decade-long battle with Parkinson's, citing that despite the challenges, he is doing "great". Diagnosed after a doctor noticed unusual movement, Connolly has experienced shaking on his left side and hair loss among his symptoms. Despite retiring from comedy in 2018, Connolly remains active, even pursuing art. He continues to discuss his experiences growing older and dealing with health troubles on his UKTV programme 'Billy Connolly Does...'. The show, which aired its second season in March 2023, broadcasts every Thursday on UKTV Play.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi's second album, 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,' has quickly become the fastest-selling album of the year. Unknown facts about the star include his discovery via Soundcloud, support for Celtic FC, and a background in the family fishmonger business. He's dating actor-dancer Ellie MacDowell, is related to 'Doctor Who' star Peter Capaldi, and has famous friends including Niall Horan and Ed Sheeran. With a net worth close to £8 million, Capaldi owns substantial properties in Glasgow.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has decided to take a break from touring indefinitely due to the impacts of his Tourette's syndrome. Following struggles with his voice during a performance at Glastonbury, he announced the cancellation of his forthcoming shows. His actress girlfriend Ellie Macdowall is providing support during this challenging period. Despite speculation about their relationship after she wasn't seen at his Glastonbury performance, it was confirmed the pair are still together. Capaldi thanked his fans and the festival goers in a post on social media, promising to return once his health is in order.

Alison Hammond, presenter of 'This Morning', style is high on fashion but low on price. Known for her sleek attire, her wardrobe features items such as a leopard print dress from Debenhams and a Live Unlimited top. The 48-year-old TV personality, also the new host of the Great British Bake Off, sells her pre-loved clothes on reliked.com from high-street brands like ASOS, BooHoo, Burton, and Mango. She praises ASOS’s Curve collection as a key part of her wardrobe and enlists the help of stylist David O’Brien for her onscreen appearances.