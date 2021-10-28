Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about sex life with husband Will admitting ‘it’s hard’
Jada Pinkett-Smith got real about her and husband Will Smith’s sex life in the latest episode of her Red Table Talk.
The actress, 50, who has been married to the Fresh Prince actor, 53, since 1997 and shares two grown up children with him, didn’t hold back as she admitted it was “hard” while chatting to special guest Gwyneth Paltrow.
She said: “It’s hard. The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 year’s-old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex.
“It’s like, ‘Well if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”
“Isn’t it weird, though?” Goop founder Paltrow, 49, mused.
Adding: “It’s like someone doesn’t read your mind and we feel crushed.”
Pinkett Smith agreed as she continued: “Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same... I really try.
“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it’s something that we don’t talk about and there’s so much fantasy around it.”
