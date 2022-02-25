Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to his “brother” Jamal Edwards after the SBTV founder died suddenly at the weekend aged 31.

The Shivers hit-maker, 31, uploaded a throwback picture with his friend in which they are sporting matching grey hoodies.

“I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say,” he wrote in the caption to his 37.1m Instagram followers.

“Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return. A stars light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power.

“I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on,” he concluded the post.

Jamal was the son of X Factor contestant and Loose Women star Brenda Edwards.

According to the MailOnline, he died of a heart attack at his mother’s West London home in the early hours of Sunday morning after completing his final DJ set at a bar the night before.

Tragic Jamal gained fame from setting up new music platform SBTV – helping to launch a string of UK music careers including not only Ed, but the likes of Dave and Jessie J too.

He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.