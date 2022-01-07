Filming for James Corden’s The Late Late Show cancelled after star tests positive for Covid-19
Production of James Corden’s US talk show has been halted after the star tested positive for Covid-19.
Host Corden, 43, confirmed on social media that The Late Late Show “will be off air for a few days” while he takes time out to recover from the virus.
Taking to Instagram, he told his six million followers: “I just tested positive for Covid-19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.
“The show will be off the air for a few days.”
“Stay safe everyone,” he added, siging off with: “All my love, James x.”
Corden isn’t the only talk show star to be struck down with Coronavirus in recent weeks.
The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon tested positive on the first day of his Christmas break, but said he only suffered mild symptoms.
Meanwhile, The View’s Whoopi Goldberg had to miss the year’s first episode after testing positive, and Late Night With Seth Meyers was also cancelled for several days after Meyers caught the virus.
