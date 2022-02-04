James McAvoy confirms he has married girlfriend Lisa Liberati in secret ceremony
James McAvoy has revealed that he quietly married his long-term girlfriend Lisa Liberati.
The X-Men actor, 42, first met his now-wife while they were working together on 2016 psychological horror movie Split, where she was a PA to director M Night Shyamalan.
Confirming in an interview with The Guardian that they recently tied the knot, the Scottish star said that he now considers himself an honorary Philadelphian owing to his wife’s hometown.
“Yeah, it’s like a second home for me,” he told the publication.
This marks McAvoy’s second trip down the aisle as was previously married to actress Anne-Marie Duff for 10 years, before they divorced in 2016. They share an 11-year-old son called Brendan.
He will next be seen starring in a stage production of Cyrano de Bergerac which will begin its run in London, before transferring to New York via Glasgow.
