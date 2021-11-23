James Van Der Beek has become a father for the sixth time.

The Dawson’s Creek star, 44, revealed on Instagram that he and wife Kimberly had secretly welcomed a new addition on Instagram following two previous late-term miscarriages.

Uploading a video clip and several pictures of the baby who they have named Jeremiah “Remi” Van Der Beek, the Dawson Leery actor wrote: “Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We’ve been calling him Remi, btw - not “dinosaur” 🥰)

“After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out.”

Explaining that he and his wife found a doctor in Texas that diagnosed the last two pregnancy losses as “having been caused by an ‘incompetent cervix,’” he continued: “A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are.

“The medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses. Our doctor recommends considering it after one. Spread the word,” he continued.

“Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one.”

He went on to thank “everyone in our community” for their support and honouring of their privacy.

The couple’s impressive brood also includes Olivia, 11, Joshua, nine, Anabel, seven, Emilia, five and Gwendolyn, three.