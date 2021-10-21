Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about transgender daughter Ruby, saying ‘I’m learning so much’
Jamie Lee Curtis has opened up about her daughter Ruby being transgender.
The Actress, 62, first revealed that the youngest of her three children is transgender in July.
Now, both she and her 25-year-old daughter have sat down with People for an interview about Ruby’s coming out journey and how they are dealing with it as a family.
Admitting that she struggles with learning the new terminology, Jamie Lee told the publication: “I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to to know much about it. And I’m going to blow it, I’m going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes.
“You become a little more mindful about what you’re saying, how you’re saying it.You still mess up; I’ve messed up twice today. We’re human.”
Ruby admitted that she had found coming out to the Halloween Kills star and father, director Christopher Guest, “intimidating”.
Jamie Lee however insisted that no matter what, she was there to “support” Ruby, adding: “I’m a grateful student. I’m learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?”
