Jamie Lynn Spears insists that not only has she always been her sister Britney’s “biggest supporter”, she even took steps to try and help end the conservatorship which controlled the popstar’s life for 13 years.

Sitting down for an exclusive interview with Good Morning America to promote her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie Lynn, 30, was at first asked how she felt when the conservatorship was dissolved.

“I was happy. First off, I don’t understand – when it was put into place, I was a 17 year old, I was about to have a baby,” the now mother-of-two said. “So I didn’t understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17 year old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now.

“I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter,” she added. “So when she needed help, I set up ways to do, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?

“It wasn’t about agreeing with the conservatorship, everyone has a voice and it should be heard,” she continued.

“So, if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up. I even spoke to her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor. So I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.”

She was also asked about her current relationship with the Toxic hit-maker, who has criticised their family, including Jamie Lynn, branding her a “mean a**” online and unfollowing her on social media.

“That love is still there, 100%. Um, I love my sister,” she responded. “I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that. So I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”