Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson-Louie share first photo as they welcome baby boy
Jamie Redknapp has confirmed that his wife Frida Andersson-Louie has given birth to a baby boy.
The retired footballer, 48, shared the happy news on Instagram along with an adoable first-look at his new son.
In a caption, he wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.
“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys.”
Jamie and Swedish model Frida, 38, first confirmed their relationship in 2020.
They married in a low-key ceremony earlier this year shortly after it was revealed that they were expecting their first child together.
Jamie shares sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp.
Frida has four children with her hedge fund ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox