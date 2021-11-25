25 November 2021

Jamie Redknapp and Frida Andersson-Louie share first photo as they welcome baby boy

By Tina Campbell
Jamie Redknapp has confirmed that his wife Frida Andersson-Louie has given birth to a baby boy.

The retired footballer, 48, shared the happy news on Instagram along with an adoable first-look at his new son.

In a caption, he wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

Jamie and Swedish model Frida, 38, first confirmed their relationship in 2020.

They married in a low-key ceremony earlier this year shortly after it was revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

Jamie shares sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, with ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Frida has four children with her hedge fund ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

