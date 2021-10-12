error code: 1003
12 October 2021

Jared Leto ‘teargassed’ in Italy during Covid pass protest

By Tina Campbell
12 October 2021

Jared Letto has revealed he was teargassed after getting inadvertently caught up in an anti-Covid pass protest in Rome.

The Oscar-winning actor, 49 - who will next be seen on screen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci - is reportedly in the Italian capital with his band 30 Seconds To Mars.

Taking to Instagram Stories in a now expired post, he shared pictures and video of police confronting protestorss, writing: “Got teargassed then called it a night.”

Thousands have taken part in demonstrations over Italy’s introduction of a new green pass system that mandates vaccines for some employees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sorry does seem to be the hardest word! Minister refuses to apologise after Government accused of serious errors in handling of pandemic

news

At least two dead as plane comes down in densely-populated California suburb close to High School

world news

Naval engineer accused of trying to sell US nuclear submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

world news

Today’s News Chain

See all videos

Snoop Dogg has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Thanksgiving at his house

celebrity

Naval engineer accused of trying to sell US nuclear submarine secrets hidden in peanut butter sandwich

world news

Amanda Holden joins the cast of Neighbours to film in London

celebrity

Celebrity

See all videos

Snoop Dogg has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Thanksgiving at his house

celebrity

Covid-19

See all videos

Unvaccinated pregnant women make up 17% of England’s sickest Covid patients

news