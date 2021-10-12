Jared Leto ‘teargassed’ in Italy during Covid pass protest
Jared Letto has revealed he was teargassed after getting inadvertently caught up in an anti-Covid pass protest in Rome.
The Oscar-winning actor, 49 - who will next be seen on screen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci - is reportedly in the Italian capital with his band 30 Seconds To Mars.
Taking to Instagram Stories in a now expired post, he shared pictures and video of police confronting protestorss, writing: “Got teargassed then called it a night.”
Thousands have taken part in demonstrations over Italy’s introduction of a new green pass system that mandates vaccines for some employees.
