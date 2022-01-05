Jason Derulo “attacked two men in Las Vegas after they swore at him and called him Usher”
American singer Jason Derulo reportedly got into a fight in Las Vegas with two men after they swore at him and called him Usher.
The Ridin’ Solo hit-maker, 32, crossed paths with them during the early hours of Tuesday morning at the ARIA Hotel, according to TMZ.
Eyewitnesses at the scene said one of the men appeared to be trying to troll the singer by deliberately calling him by the name of another popular black R&B singer, Usher.
“Hey, Usher,” he reportedly yelled at Derulo. “F*** you, b**ch!”
Derulo responded by running over and allegedly hitting the man in the face, sending him crashing to the floor.
He then allegedly turned his attention to the second man, slapping him in the face.
Security were forced to step in and tried to restrain Derulo, but he broke free and attempted to go for the men again.
Police were called, but the men have as yet not filed any charges. Meanwhile, security had Derulo removed from the hotel and issued him with a trespassing notice.
