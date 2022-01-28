Jason Momoa is still stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz’s biggest cheerleader weeks after Lisa Bonet split
Jason Momoa has proved he’s still the doting stepdad to Zoe Kravitz weeks after announcing his split from her mother Lisa Bonet.
The Aquaman star, 42, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a poster for Kravitz’s upcoming movie The Batman, in which she plays Catwoman.
“So proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo,” he captioned the post.
And it didn’t take long for Kravitz, 33, to reply, writing in the comment section: “i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies.”
He was just as enthusiastic following the announcement of her casting in the DC flick back in 2019, writing: “I’m so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [sic] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”
She replied, “LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on.”
Earlier this month, Momoa and Fresh Prince of Bell-Air actress Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they were “parting ways in marriage” though “the love between us carries on”.
They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.
Bonet shares daughter Zoe with her ex, musician Lenny Kravitz.
