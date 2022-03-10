Javier Bardem has revealed that he was once employed to work as a stripper for a day.

The 53-year-old actor, who is up for Best Actor for his turn in Being The Ricardos at this year’s Oscars, spoke about his surprising career diversion during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday.

Explaining how the opportunity came up, the Spanish star said that while in his early 20s he had impressed the owner of a local disco with his dance moves.

“The owner of the disco said, ‘Will you do that every Friday?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, of course!’ because I was drunk,” he recalled. “Then they hired me, and I had to perform the next Friday,” he told host DeGeneres.

Bardem went on to describe how he became extremely anxious in the lead up to the gig.

“I was so nervous, I called my mom and my sister to accompany me to my striptease number,” the star continued. “There was nobody - I think there were, like, three people there? And it was very embarrassing, but I did it! I’m a performer, and I gave my word.”

For his debut, he said he wore “a tuxedo that I would open” and danced to Joe Cocker’s You Can Leave Your Hat On.

DeGeneres was curious if we would be likely to see him in upcoming Magic Mike 3, which will follow Channing Tatum’s character as he makes his last hurrah as a stripper in the highly anticipated threequel.

“Yeah, they asked me to play the part where the old guy comes in and tries to do something and they’re like, ‘Stop it. ... No, no, no, no, not now!’” he laughed. “No, those guys know what they’re doing.”