04 November 2021

Well, that didn’t last long! Jay-Z deletes Instagram account just one day after creating it

By Tina Campbell
04 November 2021

Jay-Z’s time on Instagram was short but sweet.

The 51-year-old rapper - real name Shawn Carter - only joined the photo sharing site yesterday, but has already deleted it.

In those 24 hours he only followed one other account - his wife beyoncé - and he managed to amass 1.6m followers.

His first and only post was of a poster for new movie, The Harder They Fall.

Jay-Z serves as a producer on the Idris Elba and Regina King starring Netflix film, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.

He has also teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi on the song Guns Go Bang which features on the soundtrack.

The movie was released today and a visit to Jay-Z’s page is now met with: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

