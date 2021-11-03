Jay-Z joins Instagram in surprise move, but only follows wife Beyoncé
Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram posting under the username @jayz.
The 51-year-old rapper - real name Shawn Carter - currently only follows one other account, wife Beyoncé.
His first post on the photo sharing site was of a poster for upcoming movie, The Harder They Fall.
Jay-Z serves as a producer on the Idris Elba and Regina King starring Netflix film, which tells a fictional story based on real-life black cowboys from American history.
He has also teamed up with fellow US rapper Kid Cudi on the song Guns Go Bang which features on the soundtrack.
Despite the single post, Jay-Z’s account had amassed more than 1.4million followers within six hours.
This is dwarfed in comparison by Beyoncé, who has 216million followers on Instagram.
She was quick to give her hubbie a follow however, making him the first person she has connected with on the site.
Jay-Z joining Instagram is surprising given his reluctance to join social media in the past.
He previously told The Sunday Times: “You can’t give someone a microphone for 24 hours a day and not expect them to use it!... These kids, it’s unbelievable.
“Imagine having a microphone and you’re asked about social justice questions at 18 years old? It’s like, ‘What? I’m meant to know the answer, and if I don’t answer the correct way, if I don’t say everything right, even if my intentions are right, it’s going to be everywhere.”
