Jeff Bezos shares jokey response to viral video of his girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has jokingly suggested he would lure Leonardo DiCaprio off a cliff after a video of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez fawning as she met the star went viral.
Mr Bezos, 57, and entertainment reporter Ms Sanchez, 51, encountered the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actor when they attended the 10th Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s film gala on Saturday.
In a clip which has since received more that 17.3million views online, the brunette could be seen looking like a giddy teenager as she briefly put her arm around the actor while Mr Bezos - the second richest man in the world - stood looking like a third wheel.
Appearing to have taken it all in good humour, he has since responded on social media.
Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of himselfself standing by a sign which read: “Danger! Steep Cliff. Fatal Drop.”
Tagging the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star in the post, he wrote: “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something.”
