10 November 2021

Jeff Bezos shares jokey response to viral video of his girlfriend meeting Leonardo DiCaprio

By Tina Campbell
10 November 2021

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has jokingly suggested he would lure Leonardo DiCaprio off a cliff after a video of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez fawning as she met the star went viral.

Mr Bezos, 57, and entertainment reporter Ms Sanchez, 51, encountered the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actor when they attended the 10th Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s film gala on Saturday.

In a clip which has since received more that 17.3million views online, the brunette could be seen looking like a giddy teenager as she briefly put her arm around the actor while Mr Bezos - the second richest man in the world - stood looking like a third wheel.

Appearing to have taken it all in good humour, he has since responded on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a photo of himselfself standing by a sign which read: “Danger! Steep Cliff. Fatal Drop.”

Tagging the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star in the post, he wrote: “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something.”

