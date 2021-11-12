Jennifer Aniston’s sweet reaction to Friends co-star Paull Rudd being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Jennifer Aniston has reacted in the sweetest way to news that her Friends co-star Paul Rudd has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.
Taking to Instagram Stories, she proudly shared a video from Rudd’s photo shoot, writing: “This makes me so happy. We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Alive!”
In addition to the smash hit sitcom, Aniston, 52, and Rudd, also 52, have shared the screen together two other times to-date in the movies The Object of My Affection and Wanderlust.
In a second post, she shared a picture of the two of them cuddling in1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection.
Refering to his famous youthful visage, she wrote: “You don’t age, which is weird. But we still love you.”
Rudd was humble after being confirmed the winner of the title earlier this week, saying “there are so many people that should get this before me.”
He admitted that his wife also had a good giggle about it initially, but was ultimately supportive.
