Jennifer Lawrence debuts baby bump at Don’t Look Up movie premiere in New York
Jennifer Lawrence was joined by a very special plus one on the red carpet - her blossoming baby bump.
The Hollywood actress, 31, stepped out for the World Premiere of her new film Don’t Look Up for the first time since confirming in September that she is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
The mother-to-be looked positively glowing as she joined co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, for the event in New York, sporting a glittering floor-length fringed gold gown by Dior which hugged her burgeoning bump.
In the movie, she and DiCaprio play astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy the planet.
The flick will have a limited theatrical run before coming to Netflix on December 26.
Written and directed by Adam Kay, the all-star cast also includes Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Matthew Perry, Cate Blanchett and Timothée Chalamet.
