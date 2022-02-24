Jennifer Lawrence ‘gives birth to first child’ with husband Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
The Oscar-winning actress, 31, gave birth in Los Angeles, but no gender or date of birth has yet been revealed, according to US news outlet TMZ.
The Hunger Games star first sparked pregnancy talk last September when she was photographed sporting a noticable baby bump in New York.
In November, J-Law spoke about her desire to protect the privacy of her future child, telling Vanity Fair: “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence.
“And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”
She and her 37-year-old art gallery director husband first started dating in 2018 before tying the knot a year later at the Belcourt of Newport in Rhode Island.
The star-studded ceremony was attended by 150 guests including Adele, Emma Stone, Cameron Diaz, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox