Jennifer Lawrence says trauma of nude photos leaked online ‘will exist forever’
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about the lasting impact of having intimate photos leaked online has had on her.
The Oscar-winning actress, 31, was the victim of an iCloud hack in 2014.
Speaking to Vanity Fair, she said: “Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, at any time of day.
“Somebody in France just published them.
“My trauma will exist forever.”
Currently pregnant with her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, the talent will next be seen starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in film, Don’t Look Up.
J-Law told the publication of her desire to protect the privacy of her future child, saying: “Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence.
“And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”
