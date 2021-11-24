Jennifer Lawrence responds to being paid $5m less than Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up
Jennifer Lawrence has responded to being paid $5m (£3.7m) less than Leonardo DiCaprio for new movie Don’t Look Up, despite receiving top billing.
Addressing the pay discrepancy in a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actress, 31, said that she “saw” the difference in figures, but that she was “extremely fortunate and happy” with her deal, noting that “Leo brings in more box office than I do.”
J-Law was paid $25m (£18.7m) while DiCaprio took home $30m (£22.4m) for the upcoming Netflix film.
Adding that it’s “extremely uncomfortable for women to “inquire about equal pay,” she told the publication: “If you do question something that appears unequal, you’re told it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t tell you what exactly it is.”
One thing that she did fight for and is proud to have got is for her name to appear first in the titles.
Originally she and DiCaprio had been set to share equal billing, however she said her co-star had been “very gracious about it”.
Don’t Look Up is released in cinemas on December 10 before streaming on Netflix from December 24.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox