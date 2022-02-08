Jennifer Lopez has described rekindling her relationsip with Ben Affleck as “having a second chance at real love”.

The Jenny From The Block hit-maker, 52, and the Good Will Hunting actor, 49, first became an item in 2002 after meeting on the set of box office flop Gigli.

They then got engaged the following year before calling off their wedding in 2004 just days before the ceremony.

After 17 years had passed, they stunned fans by deciding to give things another go last year and have been going strong ever since.

While she’s keeping mum about how they managed to find their way back to each other after all that time, she says that they are very happy together.

“We’re the same, and we’re different. And that’s what’s nice,” she told Rolling Stone magazine.

“Yeah... having a second chance at real love... Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what’s real, what’s not real. So it’s just – the game has changed.”

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” J-Lo, who will next be see starring alongside Owen Wilson, 53, in rom-com Marry Me continued.

“We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”