Jessie J has revealed she has suffered a miscarriage.

The Bang Bang hit-maker, 33, shared the devastating news on Instagram alongside a photo of her holding a positive pregnancy test.

In a lengthy caption, she explained how she was due to perform in Los Angeles that evening and how her world had completely changed within the course of 24 hours having been told she had lost the much longed-for baby that she was carrying.

She wrote: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’.

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down...”

However she said she had gone for her third scan, only to be told there was no heartbeat.

She told how had “decided to have a baby on my own,” after splitting with boyfriend of seven months, Max Pham Nguyen, last month.

Prior to that she was in an on-off relationship with actor Channing Tatum.

She continued: “Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

Confirming her intention to honour her commitment to perform, the Essex-born star said her “soul needs it”.

She wrote: “I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did its best.

She added: “I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am. So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.

“I’m still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok.

“I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

She signed off saying: “So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room.”