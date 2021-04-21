Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies aged 73
Songwriter and producer Jim Steinman has died of kidney failure at the age of 73.
Steinman is best known for his work with Meat Loaf on the 1977 album ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ and the singer paid tribute by posting a series of photos of the duo, along with the caption “Fly Jimmy Fly”. He had previously thanked Steinman for being ‘the biggest influence’ on his life, revealing that he learned a lot from him.
Steinman is also responsible for writing Bonnie Tyler’s hit song ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’. Tyler was ‘absolutely devastated’ to hear the news, describing him as ‘a kind, supportive, and deeply caring’ person.
Steinman won Album of the Year at the Grammys for his work on Celine Dion’s 1996 album ‘Falling Into You’. Dion also paid tribute, saying that working with him was ‘one of the greatest privileges’ of her career.