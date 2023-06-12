Jodie Comer leads glamorous arrivals to the 2023 Tony Awards
Members of the Broadway theatre community lived up to their reputation for flair at the 76th Tony Awards.
Stars of theatre and musicals brought their boldest looks and brightest colours to the red carpet of the annual event in New York on Sunday, which had been threatened by recent industry strike action.
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer took home the award for best leading actress in a play, for her performance in the one-woman production Prima Facie.
She did so in suitable style – wearing a simple and elegant strapless gown with a hint of sparkles by New York designer Thom Browne.
West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose took on hosting duties for the night, donning a custom metallic Prada look for the occasion. The shimmering gown had a plunging neckline and was accessorised with De Beers jewels.
Nominated for the best leading actress in a play award, for her role in A Doll’s House, Jessica Chastain wore a sunny Gucci gown with layers of tulle and a matching cape.
Orange Is The New Black actor Uzo Aduba revealed she was pregnant on the Tony Awards red carpet, wearing a chic orange maternity suit by Christian Siriano.
Former Glee actor Lea Michele brought summery florals to the red carpet, wearing a romantic red and white gown by Emilia Wickstead.
As the editor-in-chief of Vogue, it’s no surprise Anna Wintour pulled out all the fashion stops for the Tony Awards – wearing an intricate gold column gown from Valentino’s haute couture collection.
Take a look at some of the other incredible outfits from the night…
