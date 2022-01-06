06 January 2022

Jodie Comer replaced by Vanessa Kirby in new Ridley Scott movie Kitbag

Jodie Comer has been replaced by Vanessa Kirby in Sir Ridley Scott’s latest film, Kitbag, according to reports.

The subject of the Oscar-winning director’s new epic drama is real-life French military leader Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Joaquin Phoenix, 47.

The Killing Eve star, 28, had been due to play his first wife, Empress Josephine, with the action zooming in on their romance during Bonaparte’s meteoric rise in the history books.

Napoleon and Josephine’s relationship is described as “addictive and often volatile,” with Josephine said to be his, “one true love.”

Vanessa Kirby will now play the role of Empress Josephine

(AP)

Speaking to the Awards Chatter podcast, Comer said: “Unfortunately, due to Covid and changes of schedule, I don’t think I can make Kitbag work right now due to a scheduling conflict.”

According to Deadline, her role will now be played by The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, 33.

Scott told the BBC in November that production is slated to begin in the UK in January, describing his new project as a “monster”.

