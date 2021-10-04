John Barrowman axed as judge from Dancing On Ice after apologising for exposing himself on Doctor Who set
John Barrowman will no longer be appearing on Dancing On Ice, ITV have confirmed.
The Scottish-born-American actor and presenter, 54, was originally a contestant on the skating show before starting a two-year stint as a judge in 2019.
His removal from the show comes five months after he faced a backlash over allegations of historic incidents of exposing himself to colleagues on the sets of Doctor Who and Torchwood.
Barrowman has been open about the flashing, which he originally apologised for in 2008.
When the allegations resurfaced in May, he apologised again, telling The Guardian that they were acts of “tomfoolery” that he now understood had upset colleagues, but stressed that it was never intended or interpreted as sexual in nature.
He insisted that his “high-spirited behaviour” was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage.”
ITV said of his departure from Dancing On Ice: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”
While ITV didn’t acknowledge the claims in its statement, a TV insider told The Sun it “wasn’t a good look” for the family-friendly show to continue to be associated with him, adding that he would be “devastated” by the move.
Barrowman has yet to comment himself.