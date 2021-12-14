John Legend shamed by wife Chrissy Teigen into keeping tattoo promise
John Legend has had a tattoo featuring his daughter’s artwork after wife Chrissy Teigen recently called him out for breaking a pact to get it done.
Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, the cook book authour, 35, told how she and musician Legend, 42, had agreed to get inked with designs drawn by five-year-old Luna.
While Teigen honoured her side, previously showing off a butterfly tatt, the All Of Me hit-maker did not and apparently thought he had got away with it - until now, that is.
Heading to Hollywood’s go-to tattoo artist Daniel Winter, otherwise known as Winter Stone, Legend finally got etched at the weekend.
Taking to Instagram Stories, he then proudly showed off a floral bouquet on his right forearm inspired by Luna’s artwork.
In addition to Luna, the proud parents also share three-year-old son Miles.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox