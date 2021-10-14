John Travolta posts tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday
John Travolta has paid tribute to wife Kelly Preston on what would have been her 59th birthday.
The Grease actor, 67, uploaded a photo of the pretty blonde actress smiling and waving at photographers.
He captioned the snap: “Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much.”
The Twins star died in July 2020 at the age of 57 following a private two-year battle with breast cancer.
Following the announcement of her passing, Travolta told his 3.6million followers: “Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”
The couple were married for 19 years and shared three children together: Ella, 21, Benjamin, 10, and late son Jett, who died at age 16.
