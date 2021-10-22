JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew ‘split up’ after less than a year together
JoJo Siwa and girlfriend Kylie Prew have split up, according to reports.
The Dance Mom alum, 18, and her girlfriend of less than a year, are believed to have called time on their relationship two weeks ago.
JoJo, who is currently competing in Dancing With The Stars is said to be finding the breakup “rough,” but focusing her energies on the show.
A source told Us Weekly: “JoJo and Kylie did break up. Some [of the DWTS] cast are aware about the breakup.
“Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split.
“JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans down.”
JoJo made Dancing With The Stars history by being part of the first same-sex couple to compete.
While being supported by her dance partner Jenna Johnson, 28, the publication’s source emphasised that she had “nothing to do” with JoJo and Kylie’s split.
Adding: “Jenna’s like a big sister to [JoJo]”.
