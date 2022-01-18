Joss Whedon has dismissed Gal Gadot’s allegations about his conduct on the Justice League movie set as a “misunderstanding” because “English is not her first language”.

The Wonder Woman star, 36, who was born in Israel, worked with Whedon, 57, when he replaced Zack Snyder as the director of the 2017 DC superhero flick.

Last April, an article published by The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Whedon and Gadot had clashed when she questioned script changes he had made for her character.

A source told the publication that Whedon had “bragged” about having “had it out” with Gadot, claiming: “He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

When asked for comment, Gadot replied: “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros handled it in a timely manner.”

Offering a little bit more in a previous interview with Israeli channel N12 on the subject however, she said: “I had my issues with Joss and I handled it. He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he will make sure my career is miserable.”

Whedon had previously refused to comment on Gadot’s claims, but finally broke his silence to New York Magazine, saying: “I don’t threaten people. Who does that?”

Confirming that he and Gadot had argued over a scene, his recollection was that he had told her if she wanted the scene cut, she would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body.

He added: “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech. Then I was told that I had said something about her dead body and tying her to the railroad track.”

Gadot was clearly unimpressed with his remarks, telling the publication in response: “I understood perfectly”.