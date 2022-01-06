That’s awks! Sexy photoshoot of Julia Fox and Pete Davidson resurfaces as they date Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
Talk about major serendipity, a sexy photo shoot that Pete Davidson and Julia Fox did together before their romances with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has resurfaced and the pictures are incredible.
Davidson, 28, who started dating Kardashian, 41, in October 2021, and Fox, 31, who has only been linked with West, 44, since this month, dressed up as iconic boyfriend and girlfriend, Barbie and Ken, for Paper magazine’s November 2019 issue entitled titled “Break the Internet”.
The photoshoot was produced by Emily Ratajkowski’s husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and sees the Saturday Night Live funny man and Uncut Gems actress pose as the toy characters in various scenarious.
At least it should make any potential run-ins less awkward.
SKIMS businesswoman Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper West in February. They share four children together.
Check out the pictures for yourself.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox