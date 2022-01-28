Julia Stiles announces the birth of second child, sharing adorable name and first photo
Julia Stiles has confirmed that she and husband Preston J. Cook have welcomed their second child together.
The 10 Things I Hate About You actress, 40, shared the happy news with fans on social media, along with her little boy’s name and adorable first photo.
“Welcome to the world, Baby Arlo! The newest addition to our family, reminding me how infinite love can be,” the star captioned the picture.
She also included a second photo, teasing: “Scroll Forward to see how my 4 year old is taking it…”
It wasn’t quite the happy older sibling meeting their baby brother snap that you would expect, instead it showed how the youngster had got creative by drawing all over their toilet – as you do.
Stiles and camera assistant Cook first met on the set of the 2015 movie Blackway before tying the knot in 2017.
The couple also share a four-year-old son, Strummer Newcomb Cook.
Stiles confirmed her second pregnancy last November when she debuted her baby bump at a screening of The Humans in New York.
