Diane Keaton stars alongside Justin Bieber in music video for his new single Ghost
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton takes a starring role alongside Justin Bieber in the music video for his latest single, Ghost.
Directed by Colin Tilley, the clip sees Justin, 27, attending the funeral of his grandfather alongside his grandmother, played by Diane, 75.
As they both struggle to deal with their grief, they are seen finding ways to connect and rediscover joy.
He eventually even encourages her to date again in the tear-jerking promo.
Prior to the video’s release, Diane took to Instagram to gush: “AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!”
She also thanked the Biebs after her shared a preview of the video online.
Ghost is the sixth track to be taken from the Canadian singer’s multi-platinum selling album, Justice.
The video comes on the same day that the Peaches hitmaker added three new songs to Justice on streaming services that were previously only available on physical exclusives.
The collection now known as Justice: The Complete Edition, includes tracks Red Eye, Angels Speak and Hailey.
Since all good things come in threes, today also marks the global release of documentary Justin Bieber: Our World on Amazon Prime.
The documentary follows the lead-up to the star’s first concert in three years.