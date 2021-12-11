Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back to me’ during benefit concert with Drake
Despite admitting that he had embarrassed her in the past, Kanye West isn’t done begging estranged wife Kim Kardashian to take him back publicly.
The rapper, 44, who recently legally changed his name to “Ye”, took the opportunity to do it again while she was in the audience at his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
During a performance of his track Runaway, West repeated the lyrics “I need you to run right back to me” and added, “more specifically, Kimberly”.
It follows his lengthy Thanksgiving prayer shared on Instagram where he said he spends every day thinking “how I get my family back together”.
He has since wiped his Instagram account clean.
The Gold Digger hit-maker and SKIMS mogal Kardashian, 41, tied the knot in 2014 and have four children together.
She filed for divorce in Febriuary citing “irreconcilable differences” and has recently been linked romantically to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, 28.
The concert marked West’s first headlining show in five years and was dedicated to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform, particularly the case of Larry Hoover, whose freedom West has campaigned for over many years.
It also saw him reunite with fellow rapper Drake following their long-running feud.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox