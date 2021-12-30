Kanye West makes a move on Kim Kardashian by buying house on the same street
Kanye West is a man on a mission as he plans to “win back” estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
The rapper, 44, reportedly believes that he “still has a chance” despite his ex recently requesting the courts to declare her legally single after he ignored divorced papers filed by her in February.
Taking the ethos of “out of sight, out of mind” to heart, his latest move is to buy a $4.5m house on the same street where the SKIMS mogul lives with their four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.
“Kanye really wanted to buy a home near Kim and their kids to be close to them. [He] saw a house on Kim’s block was on the market and jumped at the chance to get it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
Adding: “Kanye believes he still has a chance [with Kim]. Kim is fine with Kanye buying the home because she feels like it will be easier to co-parent and watch their kids in privacy.”
It should certainly make things interesting when Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, comes over to visit.
She and the Saturday Night Live star have been dating since October with insiders claiming things are getting serious fast between the two.
