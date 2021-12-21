Kanye West hailed ‘Santa’ after donating 4,000 toys to disadvantaged children in Chicago
Kanye West has been dubbed a “modern-day Santa Claus” after donating 4,000 Christmas toys to underprivileged children living in Chicago.
The 44-year-old rapper – who was born in Atlanta, but raised in Chicago – reportedly paid for almost all of the gifts being handed out at a toy drive in his home city.
During the event at the Kennedy King College in the South Side of Chicago, each family was also treated to food, games and prizes.
Speaking to news channel ABC7, the delighted Chicago Alderman, Stephanie Coleman, said: “I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond.
“He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”
The act of generosity follows the father-of-four’s claim last week that he could be “homeless in a year” as he intends to turn his properties “into churches” to help the homeless.
