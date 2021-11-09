Kanye West, 44, dating model Vinetria,22, despite insisting Kim Kardashian is ‘still his wife’
Kanye West is reportedly seeing a model half his age despite claiming he wants to be with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old rapper - who recently changed his name legally to Ye - has been “hooking up” with model Vinetria, 22, “for a while now,” according to Page Six.
The pair were snapped attending his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis at the weekend.
She also attended his Sunday Service last week.
The news comes after a podcast interview with Drink Champs last week where Kanye insisted that SKIMS mogal Kim, 41, is “still my wife,” and dismissed her filing for divorce in February insisting there “ain’t no paperwork”.
This would mark his second known romance post-Kim with him briefly linked to model Irina Shayk, 35, earlier this year.
Meanwhile, former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, has been snapped multiple times hanging out with Saturday Night Live funny man Pete Davidson, 27.
Sources have insisted that they are “just friends,” but the talk appears to have irked Kanye as he recently unfollowed his ex and mother of his four children on social media.
