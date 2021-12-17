Oh come all Ye faithful! Kanye is turning his homes into churches
Kanye West claims he might not have a place to live soon after revealing plans to convert his properties into churches.
The Gold Digger hit-maker, 44, said he believes that society is being killed by “capitalist rule” and that it is time for “change”.
How? Well according to an interview in the latest issue of O32c, Kanye, who recently changed his name legally to Ye, is “going to be homeless in a year” as he’s “going to turn all the homes I own into churches”.
“We’re making this orphanage, and it will be a place where anyone can go. It should be like an artist commune. Food should always be available,” he explained.
It should certainly make talks about dividing assets up during divorce proceedings interesting.
Estranged wife and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce in February.
She filed further papers last week requesting to be declared legally single saying that he had failed to respond to her divorce petition - he previously claimed that he hadn’t even seen divorce papers.
It comes after Kanye has made several public pleas to reconcile, despite Kim now being in a relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28.
