Kanye West dismisses Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson saying ‘she’s still my wife’
Kanye West has shot down reports that Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson, saying: “She’s still my wife”.
Despite the SKIMS mogal, 41, filing for divorce in February, Ye rapper Kanye, 44, insists that there “ain’t no paperwork” and insists that they are still together.
Speaking to Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast, he explained: “[Saturday Night Live] making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not divorced.
“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”
He continued: “But if you look at the media, that’s not what they promoting. That’s not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show. Then they have people all around and my wife here, you know, this publicist that’s next to her - I don’t f**k with her.”
The interview is believed to have been recorded a month ago.
Since then, Kim has been photographed holding hands with SNL star Pete, 27, at a California theme park and days later they were spotted heading to dinner together in New York.
Kanye also failed to mention his brief reported romance with model Irina Shayk, 35, earlier this year.
