Kanye West says God will bring him and Kim Kardashian back together

Kanye West has again expressed his desire to reconcile with Kim Kardashian saying God will “redeem them”.

Kim, 41, filed for divorce in February and has recently started dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28.

44-year-old Kanye - who recently changed his name legally to Ye - has also been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Despite all this, he seems resolute that he “needs to be back home” with Kim and their four children.

Speaking at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (November 24), he said: “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I’m here to change the narrative.

“I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family... I am the priest of my home.”

Revealing that he had purchased a home next door to Kim in the Hidden Hills, he continued: “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok,” the rapper said.

“But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalise to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”