Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox in talks to play Debi Mazar in Madonna’s biopic
Things are looking up for Julia Fox who is reportedly being considered for the role of Madonna’s friend Debi Mazar in a biopic about the music icon.
The Uncut Gems actress, 31, was recently introduced to the Material Girl singer, 63, by new boyfriend Kanye West, 44, during a night out in Los Angeles and it appears they really hit it off.
On Thursday, Madonna shared a series of photos on Instagram posing with Fox, writing in the caption: “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”
Also pictured were athletes Antonio Brown and Floyd Mayweather, plus West, who recently legally changed his name to “Ye”.
At the time, it wasn’t clear which role Fox was being considered for but a source told EW it’s for Mazar.
Mazar, who is known for films like Goodfellas, has been a close friend and confidant of Madonna’s since the 1980s.
Madonna has been trying to get her biopic off the ground for years and was originally expected to direct and co-write it along with Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody.
Cody exited the project over the summer however after reportedly butting heads with the star, but it is believed that they did complete the script together.
