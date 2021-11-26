Kanye West has admitted that his ill-fated presidential run last year “embarrassed” estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper - who recently legally changed his name to Ye - made the admission during a special Thanksgiving prayer posted to his social media.

In a rambling video, he said: “Hello, my name is Ye and this is my super super super super super long Thanksgiving prayer.”

“On this Thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for family, my blood family, my fans, and our haters – we love you too, on Thanksgiving and Christmas morning, not the night before or the day, just the morning.”

The father-of-four is currently going through a divorce with SKIMS mogal Kim, 44, after she filed papers in February.

He has expressed his desire to reconcile with his ex several times. Making his intentions clear again, he continued: “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions.”

“Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red [Make America Great Again] hat,” he said, referencing his short-lived political career.

“Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.

“Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side,” he added.

“I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and thank God only press conference.”

“Mix that with being rich, famous, and very very very very very very attractive, and you’ve got a Molotov cocktail ready to be thrown through the window of anyone who ever disagreed with me. I was arrogant with my Jesus.”

Reflecting on his 2016 “manic episode,” and struggles with Bipolar disorder, the Donda hit-maker said: “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication.

“Since then I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”